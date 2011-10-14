Alquilar un piso casi siempre conlleva tener que lidiar con pequeños y grandes problemas, no siempre de fácil solución. De entre ellos, el más temido es, seguramente, que el inquilino deje de pagar el alquiler. ¿Qué podemos hacer cuando eso ocurre? ¿Cuáles son los pasos recomendados? M. Luz Vazquez

Para evitar que los inquilinos dejen de pagar el alquiler, el propietario de la vivienda puede demandar tras el primer mes de impago y sin necesidad de que se acumulen más impagos.

Eso sí, se aconseja intentar antes lograr un acuerdo mediante la via de un aviso previo por vía amistosa (pero demostrable). Es decir, antes se debe realizar el envío de alguna de las siguientes:

El burofax al domicilio de la vivienda alquilada a través de correos y con acuse de recibo y certificación de contenido.

El telegrama con los mismos requisitos.

El aviso por vía notarial.

En este aviso previo se debe incluir la cantidad pendiente a pagar y también se debe incluir un plazo suficiente desde que se comunica el aviso para que se realice el pago. Si no es así, se podrá comenzar la demanda legal.

Pasado el plazo para el pago del aviso anterior, al no pagar alquiler ni llegar a un acuerdo amistoso entre ambas partes, el propietario puede iniciar ya el procedimiento judicial de reclamación.

Este procedimiento se llama “Desahucio por falta de pago” o según lo ha llamado erróneamente la prensa “desahucio expres”.

Es un procedimiento en el que se piden dos cosas:

Que se pague la deuda.

Que se desahucie al inquilino si no paga la deuda.

Para este tipo de procedimientos se necesita además de un abogado un procurador, con lo que se se aconseja que después de enviar el burofax u otra comunicación, el propietario busque un abogado especialista en temas de alquiler para que lo prepare.

Las principales características del procedimiento para inquilinos que no pagan son:

La demanda al inquilino se presenta en los juzgados de primera instancia del domicilio de la vivienda alquilada al no pagar alquiler.

El juzgado notificará en el domicilio de la vivienda alquilada a no ser que en el contrato se haya indicado otro doimicilio (si no se logra contactar con el interesado en una segunda vez se publicará por edictos).

El inquilino puede pagar tanto la deuda inicial como las mensualidades, en cualquier momento antes de la vista del juicio. En este caso, el procedimiento de desahucio de paraliza excepto en dos casos:

– 1º, que sea el segundo procedimiento de desahucio por falta de pago de ese inquilino.

– 2º, que entre la recepción del burofax o comunicación fehaciente y la fecha en que se puso la demanda de desahucio haya pasado más de un mes sin que el inquilino haya intentado pagar la deuda en ese plazo

Por tanto, si no se paga la deuda o si se paga, pero con alguna de las dos excepciones vistas arriba, el procedimiento acabará en el desahucio del inquilino. Este desahucio será forzoso si el inquilino no abandona la vivienda voluntariamente lo cuál supondrá las siguiente medidas:

– el juzgado señalará una fecha en la que acudirá el abogado del arrendador con el oficial del juzgado.

– si el inquilino no se marcha voluntariamente se hará un segundo intento al que se acudirá con la fuerza pública.

Por último, si el inquilino no abona la deuda, se realizará la investigación del patrimonio del inquilino para el embargo de las cantidades que puedan cubrir la deuda, más los intereses de demora que se generen y las costas del procedimiento si el juzgado así lo considera (las costas son los gastos de abogado y procurador del propietario arrendador)

Este es el procedimiento normal que establece la ley, pero que dependerá en función de lo que se indique en el contrato de alquiler. El contrato puede establecer como solución a los conflictos otra vía, como la del arbitraje. En ese caso el arrendador deberá dirigirse al organismo de arbitraje al que se han sometido en el contrato para reclamar la falta de pago.

La ventaja principal del arbitraje es que no se necesita abogado ni procurador para el trámite inicial (eso no quiere decir que no siga siendo aconsejable la intervención de abogado para asesorar al propietario, pero ya no será obligatorio por ley al menos en la primera parte).

El procedimiento arbitral acaba con un “laudo”, que es la resolución del árbitro y que sería el equivalente a una sentencia. Ahora bien, si el inquilino no cumple lo que dice el laudo (no se marcha de la vivienda o no paga voluntariamente la deuda) habrá que acudir al juzgado para pedir la ejeución forzosa tal y como se a explicado más arriba.

Así, una vez que se conoce el procedimiento es importante tener en cuenta algunos factores:

– Comprobar la solvencia del posible inquilino antes de firmar el contrato de alquiler o

– Establecer garantías, como por ejemplo: